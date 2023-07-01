Gravity Falls: How To Solve The Show's Puzzling Codes

Alex Hirch's beloved animated series "Gravity Falls" is a show that is obsessed with all things mysterious and unexplained. The show revolves around the summer vacation of Dipper and Mabel Pines (voiced by Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal respectively), as they investigate the mysterious supernatural phenomenon that plagues the town Gravity Falls, Oregon.

Considering just how much of the show is focused on solving mysteries, it should come as no surprise that "Gravity Falls" contains a wide variety of hidden messages, secret codes, and cryptograms for the more avid viewers to crack. Every single episode of "Gravity Falls" contains a brief cryptogram during the end credits, and many more contain codes or messages scattered throughout the episode. For the most part, these codes use three different substitution ciphers to encode their messages. The most straightforward cipher in "Gravity Falls" is the A1Z26 cipher, in which you substitute a letter of the alphabet for its number in said alphabet (for example "A" would be "1" and "Z" would be "26").

The next level up is the Caesar cipher, in which you encrypt the whole alphabet with A1Z26, then shift up by three or subtract 23 and use the corresponding letter in your code (so "A" in this example would equal "X"). Finally, "Gravity Falls" uses the Atbash cipher or "mirror code," in which you simply mirror the alphabet and assign those values to the original text ("A,B,C," becomes "Z,Y,X," and so on).