King Of The Hill Reboot: What Every Main Character Has Been Up To Since The Show Ended

Contains spoilers for "King of the Hill" Season 14

It's been 15 years since we last visited Arlen, Texas. Thanks to Hulu's "King of the Hill" revival series, fans are going back to the fictional town, home of the Hill family. A lot has changed for Hank Hill and his clan since the ending of "King of the Hill" back in 2010. People have moved away, grown up, gotten new jobs, and found new love. That's a whole lot of change to cope with, but aging-up the characters was part of the appeal for the people behind the revival.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Saladin Patterson explained why they decided to start Season 14 with a big time jump instead of keeping the characters the same ages like most animated shows do. He said that co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels wanted to do something "unique" with the revival. Patterson's aim is to show the Hills "experiencing a new phase of life," an idea that gave everyone involved "a little injection of energy in terms of being excited to revisit these characters."

So what has the "King of the Hill" gang been up to in the years between Season 13 and Season 14, and what are their lives like now as they head toward the already-confirmed Season 15? Read on for all the details.