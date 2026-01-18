10 Harry Potter Fan Theories That Came True

As Harry and Dumbledore search for Voldemort's Horcruxes, which he began creating through murders he committed shortly after graduating from Hogwarts in the first place, they discover that the wizard had an affinity for prized magical artifacts; the aforementioned locket, or at least the real one, belonged to Salazar Slytherin, one of the school's founders, and Voldemort also utilizes a cup that belonged to Slytherin's co-founder Helga Hufflepuff. (Put a pin in that, because there's one founder-related artifact that will get discussed elsewhere on this list.)

At some point, while the two are investigating Voldemort's history and trying to figure out which items could be Horcruxes, Dumbledore starts thinking about Voldemort's snake, Nagini ... and wonders if she could be a Horcrux. When Harry asks if animals or living beings can even be Horcruxes, Dumbledore muses, "Well, it is inadvisable to do so, because to confide a part of your soul to something that can think and move for itself is obviously a very risky business. However, if my calculations are correct, Voldemort was still at least one Horcrux short of his goal of six when he entered your parents' house with the intention of killing you."

Obviously, this idea from Dumbledore just confirms that Nagini is a Horcrux, but that got fans wondering about other living beings ... like Harry himself. Throughout the series, Harry has an intense connection to Voldemort through the lightning-shaped scar conferred by the Dark Lord when he attempted to kill Harry as a baby, and this turns out to be true: a piece of Voldemort's soul resides in Harry. In "Deathly Hallows," Harry allows Voldemort to "kill" him, destroying that piece of soul and allowing him to finally take down his nemesis.