Harry Potter: Why Ron And Hermione Are A Perfect Endgame Couple (Sorry, JKR)

Ever since she finished writing the original seven "Harry Potter" novels, Joanne Rowling has been trying to, for whatever reason, add canonical information to the entire fictional universe. First, she declared that Albus Dumbledore was gay — which is great, but should've been part of his character in the book, then, instead of just being a tweet years later. Then, she wanted everybody to know that Rubeus Hagrid didn't have a Patronus. At one point, after absolutely nobody asked, she revealed that wizards went potty on the floor and magicked it away before plumbing was a thing. The point is, a lot of these additions were really weird and unwarranted.

One of Rowling's biggest post-"Potter" sins, though, concerned one of the series' most beloved couples. In 2014, Rowling told the British magazine Wonderland — which was then reported by outlets like Variety — that she thinks pairing up Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, Harry Potter's two best friends, was a misstep.

"I wrote the Hermione/Ron relationship as a form of wish fulfillment," Rowling said. "That's how it was conceived, really. For reasons that have very little to do with literature and far more to do with me clinging to the plot as I first imagined it, Hermione ended up with Ron. I know, I'm sorry. I can hear the rage and fury it might cause some fans, but if I'm absolutely honest, distance has given me perspective on that. It was a choice I made for very personal reasons, not for reasons of credibility. Am I breaking people's hearts by saying this? I hope not."

Sorry, Joanne, but you're dead wrong. Ron and Hermione are a great couple, and here's why.