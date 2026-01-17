Charlie Newsom Actor Guy Burnet Got His Landman Role In The Most Unexpected Way

Creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan certainly has a unique method when choosing the actors he wants to be in his ever-rankable macho TV shows, such as "Yellowstone" (and its sprawling TV universe), "Mayor of Kingstown," and "Landman." Whether that's Billy Bob Thornton (whom he wrote the role of Tommy Norris for before asking him to play it), cinema legend Sam Elliott, or a totally unexpected choice like "Oppenheimer" actor Guy Burnet, he never hesitates to simply reach out and offer them the kind of part they can't refuse. Who could say no to the guy who has developed a monopoly over his own territory of streaming television in the past eight years?

However, Burnet's role as Charlie Newsom in the second season of "Landman" came unexpectedly via a short series of lucky accidents. As the actor told Taste of Country in a 2025 interview, he met Sheridan by happenstance. "We came up to each other at a boxing gym and started chatting away. He went off and I got a text saying, 'Hey listen, Taylor Sheridan is interested in you.'"

For some reason, Burnet didn't hear back from the team for a while before running into the writer-creator once again in New York. There, he was kind of shocked by Sheridan's chummy greeting. As Burnet recalled, "He's like, 'There is my new employee.' I was like, 'Excuse me?' He said, 'Come over here,' and we sat down and he said, 'You're going to be Indiana Jones.'"

Given that they only met once prior, that must have been quite the surprise for the 42-year-old actor. This time, however, Sheridan quickly followed up on his word and made Burnet a guest star in Season 2 for five episodes.