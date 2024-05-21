Emilia Pérez Review: A Bold And Messy Mexican Trans Crime Musical [CANNES 2024]

We've been complaining for ages that we want to see more original stories at the cinema, but a Mexican trans crime musical? Now we're talking! Director Jacques Audiard, best known for films like "The Beat That My Heart Skipped," "A Prophet," and "The Sisters Brothers," brings a boldness to "Emilia Pérez" that encourages each of his performers to be utterly fearless. Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez add musical chops and Hollywood wattage to the production, but it's Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez who steals the show with a magnetic screen presence you can't tear your eyes away from.

Rita (Saldaña) is a brilliant lawyer from Mexico City who's getting a little sick and tired of working constantly in the shadows of her male colleagues, writing the legal arguments that continually help free their scumbag clients for a variety of heinous crimes. But one night, she gets a mysterious offer that's part lifeline, part deal with the devil. A big-time cartel boss, Manitas Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascón), has an unusual proposition for her: he comes out to her as trans, and has decided that he would like to fully transition. Rita's mission, should she choose to accept it, is to facilitate this process, from researching doctors to using legal mechanisms to help Manitas fully disappear once the myriad of surgeries are complete. Rita will be rich, Manitas will be able to live authentically, and everyone can go home happy.

Well, sort of. Fast forward four years and Manitas — now Emilia Pérez – has the life she's always dreamed of. Except for one thing: she desperately misses her two children, both of whom she left behind with their mother Jessi (Selena Gomez) in Switzerland, where they could live in safety under the assumption that their gangster father had died. Enlisting the aid of Rita once more, she engineers a way for Jessi and the kids to come home to Mexico and live with her, pretending to be Manitas' cousin. But what initially seems like a fairly elegant solution quickly begins to fall apart.