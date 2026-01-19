10 Actors Who Were Blamed For Major Box Office Bombs

Plenty of movies bomb at the box office. Sometimes the budget for a project was too big to begin with, causing an uphill battle the film was never going to win. Other times, everyone predicts that the movie will do well because it has a stacked cast, it's related to a popular franchise, or it has a director with zero misses, yet audiences still don't turn out. Some of the most anticipated releases end up as the biggest box office bombs, like 2024's "Joker: Folie à Deux," so nothing is safe from being crowned a box office disappointment.

That said, sometimes reviewers, audiences, or even production will blame an actor, usually the leading one, as the root cause. Maybe they had an uncharacteristically poor performance, causing negative reviews that deterred people from seeing the movie in theaters. Perhaps there was an off-screen controversy that discouraged people from supporting them. No matter the reason, these actors were blamed for their film's box office bomb, even if it might be unfair to them.