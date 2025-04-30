Disney's Snow White Flop Explained: How Much Money The Studio Lost

In 2016, writer, director, and actor Jon Favreau picked up a slightly dormant Disney tradition and made a live-action version of "The Jungle Book" that mixed CGI with live performance. Unfortunately for the entertainment industry, this movie made so much money that Disney decided the best course of action was to take all of their animated classics — including "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," and "The Little Mermaid," just to name a few — and turn them into live-action hybrid movies for new audiences.

This move netted the House of Mouse quite a lot of money — and, to be absolutely fair, some of these remakes were pretty fun ("Maleficent" is solid, and Kenneth Branagh's take on "Cinderella" is actually quite good). As time went by, though, enthusiasm for these live-action remakes started waning, and to make matters worse, toxic parts of the Disney fandom launched completely out-of-pocket attacks against stars of color like Halle Bailey, who led the "Little Mermaid" reboot as Ariel (and, not for nothing, did a phenomenal job). By the time we got to the "Snow White" remake starring Rachel Zegler, the writing was, unfortunately, on the wall; there was plenty of outcry that an actress of Colombian descent would play the character, and actors like Peter Dinklage made some good points about how the movie would handle dwarves. Then, the movie came out, and it lost so much money.

When all is said and done, Deadline reported that "Snow White" — starring Zegler and Gal Gadot and directed by Marc Webb — lost $115 million, and the film's BoxOfficeMojo numbers basically confirm that report. So what happened here? Was it controversy stirred up by Zegler that kept "Snow White" from succeeding? Were audiences simply tired of watching beloved Disney animated movies get remade with jarring CGI effects? Was the movie even good? Briefly and in order: not really, probably, and no.