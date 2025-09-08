Eddie Murphy Thinks These Two Flops Are His Worst Movies (And He's Not Wrong)

It's one thing for a disposable comedy like "Holy Man" to fail. It's another thing entirely for a nine-figure special effects romp released during the summer to be a massive critical and commercial disappointment, as was the case with "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" four years later. It's been argued that the sci-fi comedy ruined Eddie Murphy's career – which might be a bit hyperbolic, especially since he was between "Shrek" and "Shrek 2" at the time. But it was definitely one of the nadirs of Murphy's film output. It also remains Murphy's biggest financial failure, not even cracking $5 million at the domestic box office against a production budget of $100 million.

Murphy plays the titular character, who runs a nightclub on the moon that is being eyed by lunar gangsters. He refuses to sell, they don't like that, and the misadventures ensue. But none of that matters. What matters is that the movie is terrible, and Murphy is correct to acknowledge that it is one of the worst movies his name has ever been attached to. However, it wasn't the poor reviews or the abysmal box office returns for "Pluto Nash" that really got to Murphy. As he told The New York Times, it was his own son's assessment that cut the deepest.

"I remember the first time we watched 'Pluto Nash,' I had my son Myles with me. He was probably about eight," Murphy recalled. "Myles is sitting there with me, and the movie's all soft. Then at the end, it goes silent, and my little baby son goes, 'Corny.' That was challenging. Even the baby knows it's corny."