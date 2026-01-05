The Only Recap You Need Before 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Danny Boyle's "28 Days Later" blew up everything we thought we knew about the zombie genre by turning the infected into sprinting missiles of pure hate and rage, with an ending that's almost hopeful despite the horrors. Against all odds, he did it again with "28 Years Later," which gave us sequences of pure terror that also doubled as a potent and philosophical meditation on our own mortality.

Now, another sequel "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" is set to pick up where the last film ended, and if you need a refresher on where things lie, click on the video above and watch our recap on everything you need to know before taking a journey into "The Bone Temple."

While not connecting directly with the original film, or its sequel "28 Weeks Later," "28 Years Later" carried on the spirit of its predecessor, giving horror fans a viscerally tactile brush with death that was heralded as one of the best films of the year. The film was a commercial success as well, bringing in $151 million at the world wide box office. While the sequel was already being filmed by the time this film was released, its success has set the stage for "The Bone Temple" to carry on the torch.