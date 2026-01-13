We Know Who Marvel Is Hiding In The Avengers: Doomsday Black Panther & F4 Trailer

It's a meeting between Wakandans and the Fantastic Four in the newest "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser. There's no big action-packed moment, like the X-Men tease where Cyclops (James Marsden) unleashes a massive optic blast. It's fairly lowkey, but there could be characters hiding in this moment we just can't see. Mysterious enough for you? Check out Looper's explainer video above to learn more about who could be hiding in this meeting of the minds.

We had to do some digging, but basically, this teaser takes place in a desert, and likely the set in Bahrain, since many "Avengers" cast members were spotted there. One photo taken at the location has Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta, who are all seen in the trailer. However, the picture also has Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost). Ghost is part of the New Avengers seen at the end of "Thunderbolts*," while Cap and Falcon will be part of a separate Avengers outfit, as mentioned in the "Thunderbolts*" post-credits scene. Given those actors' busy schedules, it's unlikely they were there for a lunch date.

The scene we see where Black Panther (Wright) and M'Baku (Duke) introduce themselves to Ben Grimm, aka the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), may not be as small as the teaser makes it out to be. What if other heroes are just outside of the frame, and this is truly a bunch of Marvel characters coming together to meet for the first time?