We Know Who Marvel Is Hiding In The Avengers: Doomsday Black Panther & F4 Trailer
It's a meeting between Wakandans and the Fantastic Four in the newest "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser. There's no big action-packed moment, like the X-Men tease where Cyclops (James Marsden) unleashes a massive optic blast. It's fairly lowkey, but there could be characters hiding in this moment we just can't see. Mysterious enough for you? Check out Looper's explainer video above to learn more about who could be hiding in this meeting of the minds.
We had to do some digging, but basically, this teaser takes place in a desert, and likely the set in Bahrain, since many "Avengers" cast members were spotted there. One photo taken at the location has Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta, who are all seen in the trailer. However, the picture also has Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost). Ghost is part of the New Avengers seen at the end of "Thunderbolts*," while Cap and Falcon will be part of a separate Avengers outfit, as mentioned in the "Thunderbolts*" post-credits scene. Given those actors' busy schedules, it's unlikely they were there for a lunch date.
The scene we see where Black Panther (Wright) and M'Baku (Duke) introduce themselves to Ben Grimm, aka the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), may not be as small as the teaser makes it out to be. What if other heroes are just outside of the frame, and this is truly a bunch of Marvel characters coming together to meet for the first time?
Doctor Doom could also be hidden in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer
Going back to that "Thunderbolts*" post-credits scene, Yelena (Florence Pugh) and the team see a ship supposedly belonging to the Fantastic Four flying toward Earth. This ship could land in the middle of the desert, chosen as an isolated area for the Fantastic Four to chat with Earth's mightiest heroes about something dire.
The Wakandans, the Talokans led by Namor (Huerta), and Sam Wilson's Avengers could all have been alerted to this strange ship and followed it to its landing site. It'd be a great way to get all of these characters in the same place to learn about whatever threat the Earth's facing, which will probably be incursions threatening multiple realities.
But that may not be all. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" post-credits scene sees Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) realizing that there's a stranger in her living room with her son, Franklin. Any Marvel fan could tell you this is Doctor Doom, who will be played by Robert Downey Jr. in "Avengers: Doomsday." What if Doom brought the incursions to the Fantastic Four's attention, and their reality is set to collide with the universe of Earth-616? Perhaps he hitched a ride with them to this new version of Earth to explain everything, and the other characters, including the Fantastic Four, have no idea he's a villain ... yet.
Looper's video at the top of this article explains everything further, but to be honest, it makes sense. If this scene really is supposed to have all these separate teams meeting for the first time, what are the chances a character makes a joke about being able to trust a guy named Victor Von Doom?