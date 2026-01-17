10 Netflix Original Movies That Need Physical Media Releases

Though Netflix has become synonymous with at-home entertainment for many, this company hasn't entirely detached its name from controversy or criticism. The worst acting performances on various Netflix shows, for instance, have drawn plenty of ire. All the dumb things we can't ignore in the "Stranger Things" finale also brought some negativity to the platform's name. More severely, Netflix is infamous for its longstanding and frustrating hostility towards traditional theatrical releases for its original movies. That particular problem goes hand-in-hand with an especially egregious Netflix-based flaw: The streamer's hesitancy to put its exclusive movies out on physical media.

Netflix has consistently eschewed putting most of its original movies and TV shows on DVD and Blu-Ray. While a handful of Netflix original motion pictures (like "The Irishman," "Roma," and "Atlantics," among a scant few others) have garnered Criterion Collection physical media releases, the vast majority of its cinematic library remains locked behind the streamer's paywall. This poses a major dilemma when it comes to ensuring all films are as accessible to as many people as possible, especially as major retailers begin phasing out physical media.

However, there are 10 Netflix original movies that egregiously lack a tangible home video release. Whether it's because of the historical significance of these individual movies or other factors like the prestige of the directors that brought them to life, it's downright essential for the medium of cinema that these features receive proper home video releases. They certainly deserve better than being only experienced as part of a "Netflix and chill" equation.