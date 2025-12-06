Every Knives Out Movie Ranked (Including Wake Up Dead Man)

Contains spoilers for "Wake Up Dead Man"

Surveys like the American Film Institute's top 10 greatest mystery movies make it clear why detective yarns are so compelling on screen. Sleuths solving inexplicable mysteries and murders have been among the most engrossing sights in cinema since the medium was born, and the virtues of this genre have been reinforced thanks to writer-director Rian Johnson's trio of "Knives Out" movies.

Beginning in 2019, the exploits of private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) have consistently delivered pure entertainment, memorable performances, and cheeky plot twists, embodying everything people love in mystery movies while also taking the genre in exciting new directions. Certain elements — like all the small details that slipped by you in the first "Knives Out" – have kept this saga firmly planted in the minds of moviegoers everywhere. With the third chapter, "Wake Up Dead Man," now arriving, it's the perfect time to explore the creative highs and lows of the first three "Knives Out" movies.

Ranking these titles from "least best" to best emphasizes the incredible creative track record these films have had. There have been no distracting boondoggles in this trilogy, just varying degrees of artistic success. That and other accomplishments in the series become glaringly apparent in this ranking. You don't have to be a detective on par with Benoit Blanc to grasp what makes the "Knives Out" movies so special.