Every Knives Out Movie Ranked (Including Wake Up Dead Man)
Contains spoilers for "Wake Up Dead Man"
Surveys like the American Film Institute's top 10 greatest mystery movies make it clear why detective yarns are so compelling on screen. Sleuths solving inexplicable mysteries and murders have been among the most engrossing sights in cinema since the medium was born, and the virtues of this genre have been reinforced thanks to writer-director Rian Johnson's trio of "Knives Out" movies.
Beginning in 2019, the exploits of private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) have consistently delivered pure entertainment, memorable performances, and cheeky plot twists, embodying everything people love in mystery movies while also taking the genre in exciting new directions. Certain elements — like all the small details that slipped by you in the first "Knives Out" – have kept this saga firmly planted in the minds of moviegoers everywhere. With the third chapter, "Wake Up Dead Man," now arriving, it's the perfect time to explore the creative highs and lows of the first three "Knives Out" movies.
Ranking these titles from "least best" to best emphasizes the incredible creative track record these films have had. There have been no distracting boondoggles in this trilogy, just varying degrees of artistic success. That and other accomplishments in the series become glaringly apparent in this ranking. You don't have to be a detective on par with Benoit Blanc to grasp what makes the "Knives Out" movies so special.
3. Glass Onion
There are no bad or even middling "Knives Out" movies, just as there aren't any other feature-length misfires in Rian Johnson's filmography. "Glass Onion" being the "worst" installment isn't at all a reflection of this movie's "shortcomings," but rather a testament to how great the other two entries in this saga are. "Glass Onion" is still an utterly delightful motion picture, with significantly more charm and creativity than most modern crowd-pleasers. Especially fun is the focus on duplicitous, wealthy Silicon Valley and political types, letting performers like Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn give hysterical performances as unabashedly outsized characters.
The dedication to a non-linear narrative structure also keeps viewers on their toes and constantly questioning what's real, what's a clue, and who can be trusted. The legendary Janelle Monáe makes a perfect emotional anchor for the story, and she's a hoot playing up the differences between her twin sister characters. Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is also a riot even when he's just standing around in a pool in a full-body swimsuit. Best of all, the mystery is delightful to watch unfold. "Glass Onion" even deftly works the COVID-19 pandemic into its story (complete with Blanc playing "Among Us"), an aspect of reality so many modern movies never contend with.
2. Wake Up Dead Man
One of writer-director Rian Johnson's greatest artistic traits is his willingness to subvert expectations. Whether he's helming a "Breaking Bad" episode, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," or one of his original features like "Looper," Johnson is dedicated to zagging when audiences expect him to zig. This filmmaker kept that tradition firmly alive with "Wake Up Dead Man," the third Benoit Blanc adventure. This installment zeroes in on a small church run by the toxic Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), who's mysteriously murdered in a crime that nobody, least of all newly installed priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor), can solve. That's where Blanc comes into play, with this detective recruiting Duplenticy to help him make sense of this chaos.
"Wake Up Dead Man" still has its share of funny moments and amusing line deliveries from Craig, but it's a much darker installment than the prior "Knives Out" films. Its imagery is often very theatrical, making heavy use of vivid lighting choices and dreamlike imagery. These elements ensure that "Dead Man" is no retread of its predecessors, while imbuing it with a gripping personality of its own. The proceedings are also a mesmerizing showcase for leading man Josh O'Connor. His endearing and emotionally rich work is one of the finest highlights of all three "Knives Out" films.
But O'Connor is just one of many distinctive and unexpected qualities that "Wake Up Dead Man" delivers. Once again, Rian Johnson thrives artistically in delivering the totally unexpected.
1. Knives Out
Nearly every Daniel Craig movie, from the worst to the best, has found creative ways to display his many talents as an actor. But few pre-2019 titles (save for the occasional "Logan Lucky") really exploited his comedic strengths like the original "Knives Out." The first Benoit Blanc adventure was a sublime showcase for his comedic timing as well as his ability to nail a goofy Southern accent. Years after its 2019 debut, there's still something exciting about revisiting Craig's work in this first "Knives Out" adventure. That element of surprise and discovery somehow persists even after multiple follow-up films, a testament to how strong the movie is.
"Knives Out" is just an entertaining entry from top to bottom, right down to its deployment of a lovely autumn aesthetic for all of the backdrops. The witty jokes and clever revelations keep on coming in Rian Johnson's script without ever diluting the overwhelming tension of the overall narrative. Then there's the outstanding ensemble cast. Long before her Oscar-nominated physical transformation into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's "Blonde," Ana de Armas is a wonder as the protagonist, while Chris Evans excels at playing the ultimate sleazeball.
Even after spawning two sequels and countless knock-offs trying to replicate its comedic mystery magic, not one iota of the charms of "Knives Out" has been diluted. Daniel Craig's inaugural turn as Benoit Blanc still stands tall.