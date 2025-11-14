10 Best Movies Like The Running Man
Based on the 1982 novel of the same name written by Richard Bachman (an alias of horror maestro Stephen King), "The Running Man" centers on a dangerous TV game show where protagonist Ben Richards, along with other contestants, must avoid getting murdered in order to win a big cash prize. There are now two film adaptations of this dystopian story: A 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the new version led by Glen Powell. While the first adaptation differs slightly from the source material, the premise stays the same: Stay alive or die for the world to see.
It isn't too difficult to identify the theme of "The Running Man": It's all about society's unhealthy relationship with entertainment, specifically TV, and how people will watch others' pain, suffering, and misery if it's on offer. Remember, this story was written in a time before game shows like "Fear Factor" and "Big Brother," which were criticized for pushing the boundaries of decency and safety of contestants for the sake of entertainment and ratings. We talk about the times "The Simpsons" freakishly predicted the future, but maybe it's time to look at how King also turned into a modern Nostradamus, because his book is frighteningly accurate to today's misery-for-money world.
If you enjoy watching films that explore and analyze the darker or voyeuristic nature of humanity, there are a bunch of movies like "The Running Man" out there. Let's check out the best of them and see what should be added to the watchlist next.
Gamer
From the minds of filmmakers Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, who brought us Jason Statham's high-voltage actioner "Crank," comes "Gamer." Set in the future, gamers partake in the most immersive experience yet: Players are able to control real-life humans in online experiences. In the case of the video game "Slayers," it's a serious case of get good, or your character dies for real.
The film follows Gerard Butler's John "Kable" Tillman. He's a popular character in "Slayers," controlled by teenager Simon Silverton (Logan Lerman), but like the other characters, he's a death-row inmate who volunteered to participate in these death matches to earn his freedom. It isn't that simple for Kable, though, as his winning streak threatens the creator of this technology, Ken Castle (Michael C. Hall). Naturally, Castle wants to exterminate Kable. An activist group reaches out to Kable and Simon in an attempt to free Kable, allowing him to rejoin the real world.
Like "The Running Man," people participate and tune into the online worlds of "Gamer" for purely disgusting entertainment. The films are also similar in the sense that they demonstrate how these competitions are often rigged in favor of the audience and/or owners of the program/game, i.e., it's never been about fairness to begin with. "Gamer" pumps out a whole lot of explosive and muscle-bound action, but it also manages to produce a stinging critique of the dangerous elements of toxicity that exist in the gaming culture.
Death Race
Inspired by 1975's "Death Race 2000," Paul W. S. Anderson brings his flair for the fast and furious to 2008's "Death Race," which stars Jason Statham as Jensen Ames, aka the new Frankenstein (a role played by David Carradine previously). The film takes place in a dystopian version of the 2020s. It's an era in which the crime rates are through the roof and the penitentiary system becomes privatized, as prison warden Claire Hennessey (Joan Allen) makes serious moolah by broadcasting lethal death races, where prisoners participate in dangerous high-speed contests for their freedom. Think of it like "Wacky Races" but with far more murder and less Muttley giggles after crashes.
Jensen is a wrongfully imprisoned inmate, so with the help of the previous Frankenstein's crew — Coach (Ian McShane), Case (Natalie Martinez), Gunner (Jacob Vargas), and Lists (Frederick Koehler) –- he enters the track in the hope of securing his freedom. Naturally, it wouldn't be a memorable Jason Statham movie without carnage and mayhem. As an old-school video game franchise once taught: It's carmageddon, baby!
It isn't difficult to look at "Death Race" and see it's "The Running Man" with vehicles. The action film speeds out of the gates and refuses to tap the brakes for a single second, choosing violence over virtue every time. While it didn't receive a lot of critical love upon release, there's a shlocky quality to this fun flick. And hey, it received four more sequels, proving that it had something going for it.
The Condemned
Scott Wiper's "The Condemned" is "The Running Man" without the sci-fi elements. This 2007 actioner is all about the straight-up cruelty of humanity, no bells and whistles. In this story, 10 convicts from around the world get transported to an island. There, they have to fight and kill each other for survival, cash, and freedom. Oh, and if they try to escape, there are bombs implanted in their heads, suggesting the inevitable result. The event is also being broadcast around the globe, as Hollywood producer Ian Breckel (Robert Mammone) hopes to rival those juicy Super Bowl ratings with this new demented show.
"The Condemned" dials up the action volume, then snaps off the knob. It shouldn't be surprising when it contains fight-first personalities like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Vinnie Jones, Manu Bennett, and Masa Yamaguchi duking it out. For viewers, the most important components of the film are its barbarity and battles, as you wait and see which contestants will live to see the next sunrise.
Some critics negatively compared "The Condemned" to "The Most Dangerous Game" — and to be fair, there are TikTok stories with stronger storylines — but the film overcomes its shortcomings to deliver on its initial promise of non-stop, high-stakes action on an island. It received an action sequel no one knew existed, titled "The Condemned 2," which stars WWE superstar Randy Orton. That film has essentially the same plot as its predecessor, and not quite the same amount of big, dumb fun.
Rollerball
Before "The Running Man," there was "Rollerball." Based on William Harrison's story "Roller Ball Murder," the 1975 film presents a world in which corporations rule society (oh, hi, current nightmare, what are you doing hanging out in this movie?). One of the forms of entertainment used to distract the citizens from their shenanigans is the sport of Rollerball. One sponsor, the Energy Corporation doesn't take too kindly to matters when Houston Rollerball captain and star Jonathan E. (James Caan) refuses to — ahem — play ball with them. So, in an effort to destroy Jonathan, Rollerball becomes more deadly than ever before. Jonathan needs to saddle up for a near-fatal ride.
Here's the irony, though: While "Rollerball" inspired a host of other related movies, it is typically not as revered as its clones. Sure, it could have leaned more into how evil corporations can be, but in 1975, it might have seemed too far into the realm of sci-fi to imagine how bad it would all actually become.
Having said that, the original "Rollerball" is a hundred times better than the 2002 remake, making it one of the biggest box office bombs of this type. It should be considered a crime against cinema. Led by the charisma vacuum known as Chris Klein, who should not even be mentioned in the same breath as the late, great Caan, the movie is simply terrible all around. It possesses the charm of a wet piece of toilet paper. Skip it. Your eyes will thank you.
The Hunger Games
In "The Hunger Games," rebellion is frowned upon in Panem. As punishment for the transgression of daring to have a dissenting voice, the ruling Capitol organizes a yearly televised event where each of the 12 districts submit a boy and girl to participate in a deadly tournament until there's only one contestant left standing. One year, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) takes the place of her sister as a tribute. Then, the games begin — figuratively and literally.
Based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name, Gary Ross' 2012 film adaptation of "The Hunger Games" is actually a tale about rebellion, not survival. It's a refusal to bend the knee to fascists, while fighting back and encouraging others to do the same. A strength-in-numbers approach could overthrow the Capitol and stop this sick televised tournament from happening again, but it's about rallying the troops to find the courage and determination to do so.
The film possesses the same twisted game formula that's prevalent in "The Running Man." The characters may not necessarily agree with the rules of the game, nor how it transpires, but they still need to battle for their own survival until they conjure up a better plan. What makes "The Hunger Games" more harrowing than "The Running Man," though, is how it features children at the heart of its gruesome entertainments. These aren't adults dying; they're just a bunch of kids.
Guns Akimbo
Jason Lei Howden's comedy-tinged action film "Guns Akimbo" is a little bit of "The Running Man" combined with Internet troll culture. Unquestionably, the 2019 movie features a unique premise: Miles Lee Harris (Daniel Radcliffe) posts insulting comments on a popular live-stream of death matches, criticizing the viewers for watching this garbage. His mouth writes a check that his butt can't cash, though, after the head honcho of the site, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), sends goons to teach Miles a lesson. Miles wakes up with guns gruesomely attached to his hands, and he's forced to face off against the most lethal contestant, Nix (Samara Weaving), who's also looking for a way out of this dangerous game.
Over the top and absolutely outrageous, "Guns Akimbo" leaves it all on the line in this bonkers storyline. No one can ever accuse the film of being boring, as its stylized aesthetic and quirky story reel the audience in and give everyone whiplash after a topsy turvy 97 minutes of colorful capers. Additionally, Weaving and Radcliffe put in sensational and committed performances as Nix and Miles respectively, making them a pair you'd love to watch again.
If someone wants a movie like "The Running Man," which isn't too heavy handed in its message and values fun over focus, "Guns Akimbo" is the right choice. It's totally nuts — in the best way possible — and one of the most underrated movies of 2020.
Hard Target
In John Woo's "Hard Target," former Marine and current drifter Chance Boudreaux (Jean-Claude Van Damme) helps Natasha Binder (Yancy Butler) search for her missing father. What they discover instead is an organization that plucks the homeless from the streets and chucks them into a game where they're hunted by rich jerks, who have too much money and not enough humanity. Of course, Chance isn't about to let this fly, and he's ready to beat up these bad dudes with attitudes. And yes, he proves to be *insert dramatic trailer voice* a hard target!
"Hard Target" may not have the subtle nuance of "The Running Man," nor is it quite sure of its overall message. It is undeniably a terrific time for any JCVD fan. It features unrelenting action handled masterfully by Woo in the prime of his directorial career, and provides a deep satisfaction for viewers who want to see the baddies get their comeuppance in the end.
This won't be the first time it's said, nor will it be the last: Rent "Hard Target" for Chance's fashion-defining mullet. Stay for the one of the best Jean-Claude Van Damme fight scenes ever, in which he punches out a snake and bites its tail. Cinema peaked here, and it's never been the same since. Eat your heart out, Scorsese! We can offer some snake as a side dish.
31
Rob Zombie's movies are acquired tastes — certainly our ranking of his work opens discussion. Clearly, Zombie possesses a passion for a bygone era of horror, especially the campy kind, and he isn't afraid to wear his "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein" influences on his tattooed sleeve. In 2016's "31," Zombie creates a funhouse of terror that's half-"The Running Man" and half-"The Devil's Rejects."
The story doesn't see the characters dig through the ditches, burn through the witches, or slam into the back of a Dragula. However, it does feature five carnival workers who are kidnapped by an evil clown group known as the Heads. These clownish carnivalers force them in a game called "31," where these poor souls are hunted in dirty and dingy mazes that make the bathroom setting from the original "Saw" movie look like The Ritz-Carlton. If they're caught? Well, the clowns aren't about to give them tickles, animal balloons, and candy, that's for sure. You can imagine what happens instead. Naturally, "31" also takes place over Halloween. Zombie won't miss a trick — or treat.
Look, don't expect this movie to be as good as either version of "The Running Man." It isn't. However, it takes the much-played out concept of people being hunted for sport and gives it a horror spin. For that alone, it deserves a watch and appreciation. Who knows, it might be the film that finally turns you into a Rob Zombie movie fan!
Deathrow Gameshow
Mark Pirro's "Deathrow Gameshow" can never be accused of being vague about its premise. The plot of the 1987 movie is in the title — quite literally. This is a film in which death-row inmates receive the opportunity to earn their freedom (or other prizes) by participating in the game show "Live or Die" (pretty obvious how the rules work here). There's a slight twist, though, as the show's host Chuck Toedan (John McCafferty) gets targeted for his part in this depraved production after a contestant dies and retribution is demanded.
"Deathrow Gameshow" loves its sense of humor. That being said, it isn't for everyone, as it's a black comedy and falls on the lower budget side of film. There will be some viewers who find it too goofy, or incoherent, to extract any value from it.
Looking at it objectively, though, it's a sharp satire of entertainment — specifically the game show genre of TV. How often do we see people embarrassing themselves in front of an audience and someone else reaps the rewards? Heck, isn't that the entire premise of "Shark Tank" and "American Idol"?
Escape Room
Anyone who has worked for a corporation knows about escape rooms. It's a common team-building activity meant to bring the group together, even though most people secretly wish there was a way to lock away their work colleagues forever. Adam Robitel's "Escape Room" makes this dream come true — sort of.
In this 2019 horror, a group of people each receive a puzzle cube. After they solve it, there's an invite for them to participate in an exclusive event with a $10,000 prize. Not questioning why they would receive this — or maybe the allure of $10,000 in this economy causes common sense to go out of the window — the people attend the event. It turns out to be a murderous, puzzle-themed contest where other people pay to watch and then bet on who survives. How did no one see this coming? There's plenty of movies on the topic the characters could have seen.
Taking a page out of the twisted puzzles of "Saw" and combining it with the competition element of "The Running Man," "Escape Room" entertains with its innovative traps, and adding some real curiosity about who will make it out in the end. There was a decent sequel — 2021's "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" — indicating that there could be real franchise potential here.