10 Best Movies Like The Running Man

Based on the 1982 novel of the same name written by Richard Bachman (an alias of horror maestro Stephen King), "The Running Man" centers on a dangerous TV game show where protagonist Ben Richards, along with other contestants, must avoid getting murdered in order to win a big cash prize. There are now two film adaptations of this dystopian story: A 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the new version led by Glen Powell. While the first adaptation differs slightly from the source material, the premise stays the same: Stay alive or die for the world to see.

It isn't too difficult to identify the theme of "The Running Man": It's all about society's unhealthy relationship with entertainment, specifically TV, and how people will watch others' pain, suffering, and misery if it's on offer. Remember, this story was written in a time before game shows like "Fear Factor" and "Big Brother," which were criticized for pushing the boundaries of decency and safety of contestants for the sake of entertainment and ratings. We talk about the times "The Simpsons" freakishly predicted the future, but maybe it's time to look at how King also turned into a modern Nostradamus, because his book is frighteningly accurate to today's misery-for-money world.

If you enjoy watching films that explore and analyze the darker or voyeuristic nature of humanity, there are a bunch of movies like "The Running Man" out there. Let's check out the best of them and see what should be added to the watchlist next.