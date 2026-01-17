'90s Comedy Movies That Would Never Be Made Today

The humor in "My Best Friend's Wedding" isn't particularly offensive and the character motivations driving its plot — which follows a woman named Julianne (Julia Roberts) who seeks to reignite a relationship with her best friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney) despite his upcoming nuptials to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) — are still relatable today. Looper even named "My Best Friend's Wedding" one of the greatest rom-coms of all time. It's a movie people can definitely still watch today, but it wouldn't do as well if it came out now as a new film.

Julianne has always been a selfish, antagonistic character. She suddenly decides, after years, that she is in love with her old friend. She then works hard to sabotage his wedding after he calls to tell her the news and invite her. She interferes in a genuinely loving relationship and attempts to break up Michael and Kimmy rather than simply admit her feelings to Michael privately. Julianne was still likable to 1990s audiences despite this, and that's probably due in large part to Julia Roberts' natural charisma. As well, Kimmy is 8 years younger than Julianne and Michael; she comes from extreme wealth, she's conventionally gorgeous, and she has a sweet disposition.

Today, Julianne's distinct jealousy and resentment toward Kimmy would be identified for what it is — internalized misogyny. She has no legitimate reason to despise Kimmy, and for this reason, she wouldn't be an acceptable main character for a rom-com in 2026. The film would likely go viral with audiences celebrating Kimmy and scolding Julianne, and because the film is about Julianne, it simply wouldn't be the same movie today.