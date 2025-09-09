The 15 Best Movies Streaming On Tubi Right Now

Since its launch in 2014, the free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi has amassed a passionate following among both casual viewers and diehard cinephiles. While Tubi features original content like its streaming competitors, it is primarily known for its massive library — it boasted nearly 300,000 films and television episodes as of June 2025. An expedition into Tubi's licensed film catalogue, helpfully broken down into categories like "Gothic Horror" and "Stand-Up Comedy," reveals mountains of buried cinematic treasure. On Tubi, you're just as likely to find a Japanese horror movie from the silent era as you are a modern Hollywood action flick. Keeping that in mind, it is not surprising that Tubi has now exceeded over 100 million monthly viewers.

With so many titles available, how do you choose which ones to watch? Luckily, Looper has compiled a list of the best movies streaming on Tubi, from a classic Hitchcock spy thriller to a cyberpunk anime masterpiece.