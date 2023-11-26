Tom Blyth's Transformation From Childhood To The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

If you've caught the "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" movie — or even just the trailer — you might be wondering, who is this guy? English actor Tom Blyth plays young Coriolanus Snow in "The Hunger Games" prequel, and he and his shock of yellow hair seem to suddenly be everywhere.

He's dominating the box office, he's charming co-stars Rachel Zegler and Hunter Schaefer, and he's in roughly two thousand thirsty TikTok posts admiring his extremely blue eyes. So what gives? Did they cook this man up in a lab with a lock of Donald Sutherland's original President Snow hair and some extremely blue precious stone?

While that is one good explanation, there's more to Tom Blyth's story here, and it doesn't involve witchcraft or dystopian science — as far as we can tell. Instead, it appears the 28-year-old actor is enjoying the benefits of overnight success 13 years or so into his career. Fact is, Blyth has been a working actor since he was but a wee one — and his hair? It isn't even really blond. Join us as we crack open the books, and dig into Tom Blyth's transformation from childhood to "The Hunger Games."