Chicago Med Season 11 Deleted Scene Hints At The Future Of Asher & Archer's Relationship

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 8 — "Triple Threat"

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) are having a baby — as friends, or so they say. But a deleted scene that was chopped out of Episode 8 of Season 11, "Triple Threat," suggests that at least one of them is still harboring romantic feelings for the other — and that they might have a future together.

In the episode, Archer turn up at Asher's place after she confesses that she has been unable to sleep thanks to recurrent nightmares about dying in childbirth, spurred on by her mother's own death while giving birth to her. To get her over her fears, Archer brings her documents proving the baby's sex. It's a girl, as it has been in Hannah's dreams, but he tells her that it's not necessarily true that history will repeat itself. Since she says she can't sleep, she proposes they have a movie night. Dean, who's been missing his best friend, readily agrees.

In the deleted scene, which is posted to the Wolf Entertainment account on X, Archer can be seen watching Hannah with longing in his eyes. She doesn't wake up — but the fact that she finally finds restful sleep in his arms says a lot about how close they are and how safe she feels with him. Will they finally become more than friends? Showrunner Allen MacDonald has some thoughts on that topic.