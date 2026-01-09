Chicago Med Season 11 Deleted Scene Hints At The Future Of Asher & Archer's Relationship
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 8 — "Triple Threat"
Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) are having a baby — as friends, or so they say. But a deleted scene that was chopped out of Episode 8 of Season 11, "Triple Threat," suggests that at least one of them is still harboring romantic feelings for the other — and that they might have a future together.
In the episode, Archer turn up at Asher's place after she confesses that she has been unable to sleep thanks to recurrent nightmares about dying in childbirth, spurred on by her mother's own death while giving birth to her. To get her over her fears, Archer brings her documents proving the baby's sex. It's a girl, as it has been in Hannah's dreams, but he tells her that it's not necessarily true that history will repeat itself. Since she says she can't sleep, she proposes they have a movie night. Dean, who's been missing his best friend, readily agrees.
Archer and Asher deleted scene #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/bsPDqnUA9u
— Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) January 8, 2026
In the deleted scene, which is posted to the Wolf Entertainment account on X, Archer can be seen watching Hannah with longing in his eyes. She doesn't wake up — but the fact that she finally finds restful sleep in his arms says a lot about how close they are and how safe she feels with him. Will they finally become more than friends? Showrunner Allen MacDonald has some thoughts on that topic.
Asher and Archer are keeping it platonic for now
Will Archer and Asher finally get together? According to showrunner Allen MacDonald, now that the truth is out about Hannah's pregnancy, it's a topic that's currently up in the air. Why? Because raising their unborn child will take priority over anything else.
"The big question is where [Asher and Archer] are going to go with this pregnancy and parenting this child together," McDonald told TV Guide. "Their mantra for the season, or for this pregnancy, was two friends having a baby. And so, we understand that they don't intend for it to become anything more than that. But having a baby is a very emotional thing; it's a very intimate thing. And these two, I think, have feelings for each other..." McDonald, however, refused to define Dean or Hannah's feelings for each other as purely romantic or platonic, only that they care about each other.
But don't expect those emotions to stay uncomplicated or become less messy. "It's a terrible way to put it, but the events of the season are going to knock a lot of those fences down and force them to confront issues that they're kind of avoiding at the moment," McDonald told One Chicago Center. As fans of the One Chicago shows know, anything can happen. After all, Dean was almost killed off on the show, only to be resurrected. The couple's destiny isn't solidified yet, but there's clearly promise in the air.