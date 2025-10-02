Chicago Med Season 11's Premiere Reveals The Truth About Asher's Pregnancy
Contains Spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 1 — "We All Fall Down"
"Chicago Med" audiences had their suspicions that Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Hannah Asher's (Jessy Schram) quality cereal time during Season 10 was a little more than a simple friendly gathering, and the Season 11 premiere, "We All Fall Down," confirms their intuition: The twosome conceived a child. That means the baby's not Mitch Ripley's (Luke Mitchell), Hannah's boyfriend, whom she has had an on-and-off relationship with over the past season. Mitch is less than happy to learn that Hannah and Dean are expecting — and Hannah's definitely got some mixed feelings going on, too. Perhaps the writers are finally acknowledging that they pulled the trigger on the wrong couple in "Chicago Med" Season 9 when they paired Mitch and Hannah?
Hannah's unexpected pregnancy throws wrenches in multiple plans. Besides her situation with Mitch, there's also the fact that she can't act as a surrogate mother to her sister Lizzie (Erin Anderson) anymore — or at least not for another nine months or so. Then there's the fact that she's going to be a single mom and she isn't in love with the father. But might that situation change with time?
Does Dean have unresolved feelings for Hannah?
While Mitch struggles with Hannah's pregnancy and Hannah grapples with an uncertain future, Dean has been handed a fresh chance at fatherhood — and perhaps another shot at turning his close friendship with Hannah into something more. While he vows to be there for her as a platonic friend and to happily co-parent if that's what she wants, when they hug it becomes clear that he's holding on to some old feelings from their previous encounter.
At present, both of them are playing it cool, even as the truth about Hannah's pregnancy spreads throughout Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and gets tongues wagging. For now, to paraphrase Hannah, they're two best friends having a baby. But with Mitch looking as rattled as he is and Dean looking as hopeful as he does, can a tough choice for Hannah be far off? There's plenty of time for them to explore things — after all, it's only the first episode of the season. Will Hannah and Dean end up on the ever-growing list of "Chicago Med" couples?