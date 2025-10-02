Chicago Med Season 11's Premiere Reveals The Truth About Asher's Pregnancy

Contains Spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 1 — "We All Fall Down"

"Chicago Med" audiences had their suspicions that Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Hannah Asher's (Jessy Schram) quality cereal time during Season 10 was a little more than a simple friendly gathering, and the Season 11 premiere, "We All Fall Down," confirms their intuition: The twosome conceived a child. That means the baby's not Mitch Ripley's (Luke Mitchell), Hannah's boyfriend, whom she has had an on-and-off relationship with over the past season. Mitch is less than happy to learn that Hannah and Dean are expecting — and Hannah's definitely got some mixed feelings going on, too. Perhaps the writers are finally acknowledging that they pulled the trigger on the wrong couple in "Chicago Med" Season 9 when they paired Mitch and Hannah?

Hannah's unexpected pregnancy throws wrenches in multiple plans. Besides her situation with Mitch, there's also the fact that she can't act as a surrogate mother to her sister Lizzie (Erin Anderson) anymore — or at least not for another nine months or so. Then there's the fact that she's going to be a single mom and she isn't in love with the father. But might that situation change with time?