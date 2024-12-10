Take one glance at the top-grossing movies of 2024, and you'll see cinema that is swimming in spectacle, special effects, and sequels that rely more on eye candy than star power. It's a trend that has gone on for decades, which we expect to only be exacerbated with the rise of generative AI. Even so, this year has also reminded us that it takes so much more to make a movie memorable, even great. It's the actors who are our entry point into the story. We relate to them, learn from them, feel powerful emotions, and discover something about ourselves and our shared human condition. Or, we just laugh our butts off. That counts too.

We're taking many factors into consideration when determining the 15 best movie performances of 2024. Yes, awards buzz and critics scores make a difference, but it's not all that matters to us. After all, we bet even the biggest movie buff may have a difficult time naming the best supporting actor nominees of any given year. So, for this list, we're also looking at performances that carried a film, stole the show from the other characters (and the special effects), reminded us how great an established actor is, and helped launch a new star into the stratosphere. More than anything, we're considering which movie performances from 2024 people will still be talking about long after awards season is over.