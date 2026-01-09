Chicago Med Season 11: Did Dr. Caitlin Lenox Survive?
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 8 — "Triple Threat"
The fate of Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) was unknown after the fall finale of "Chicago Med," and while she survives Episode 8 of Season 11, "Triple Threat," she finds herself in a whole new world of trouble. When we last saw her in Episode 7, "Double Down," she had tracked down a patient whose husband has been abusing her. Devin Carter (Jack Falahee) had previously come to the hospital after a drunken fight and insisted his wife was out of town, but Lenox knows better. She goes to check on Faye (Olivia Nikkanen) and finds her at the bottom of a staircase, injured by Devin. Lenox is knocked unconscious while trying to radio for help, and that's where Episode 7 left her.
When "Triple Threat" opens, Devin is holding Lenox and Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) — who knew about Lenox's mission and followed her to the Carter household — hostage. They treat Faye in spite of their bonds and then manage to break free and turn the tables on Devin. While Lenox is again trying to get them help, Devin wakes up and begs Faye to shoot Ripley, but she kills Devin instead. What Ripley and Lenox do later, however, might put an end to their medical careers.
Ripley and Lenox are in this one together
Left with a dead body and a traumatized woman, Ripley and Lenox do the only thing they can do — they stage the scene and make it look like Faye shot Devin in an act of self-defense. The act seems to get all three of them off the hook, and while no one at the police station seems to believe that Faye shot her abusive husband without intent of malice, they stay a unified front and seem to put the incident behind them.
Lenox and Ripley have had a mixed bag of a relationship over the course of Season 11, though she rebuffs his blatant overtures of friendship at the end of "Triple Threat." She remains conscious of her prior disease diagnosis, which has been deemed terminal, and continues to keep everyone at arm's length. In the wake of his addiction storyline, which sparked exit rumors during Season 10 and changed him forever, along with a nearly deadly trip down a collapsed tunnel, Ripley could use a friend. But even with this new secret binding them together, it's difficult to say whether a warmer connection might be around the corner for both of them.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.