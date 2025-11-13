Chicago Med Season 11 Fall Finale: Is Dr. Caitlin Lenox Leaving The Show?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 7 — "Double Down"

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) — who had one of the best moments in the big One Chicago crossover – is a thoroughly fearless woman, and that fearlessness appears to have cost her in the "Chicago Med" fall finale. Don't be shocked if she survives and pulls through, though, as there's no hint that the woman who plays her is headed out the door.

Lenox becomes intensely involved in the case of Devin Carter (Jack Falahee) and his wife, Faye (Olivia Nikkanen) — the former character was last seen early in Season 11, in Episode 4, during "Found Family." When Caitlin figures out that Devin has been physically abusing Faye (and his behavior turns reckless while at the hospital), she decides to make Faye's welfare her concern.

Caitlin heads out into a violent storm to check on Faye, only to find the woman battered at the foot of her own basement stairs. She heads up to call an ambulance — and is injured when Devin holds her at gunpoint, then knocks her out. That's how the half-season ends for Caitlin. The good news is that there's no major hints that the character will die of her injuries.



If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.