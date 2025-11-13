Chicago Med Season 11 Fall Finale: Is Dr. Caitlin Lenox Leaving The Show?
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 7 — "Double Down"
Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) — who had one of the best moments in the big One Chicago crossover – is a thoroughly fearless woman, and that fearlessness appears to have cost her in the "Chicago Med" fall finale. Don't be shocked if she survives and pulls through, though, as there's no hint that the woman who plays her is headed out the door.
Lenox becomes intensely involved in the case of Devin Carter (Jack Falahee) and his wife, Faye (Olivia Nikkanen) — the former character was last seen early in Season 11, in Episode 4, during "Found Family." When Caitlin figures out that Devin has been physically abusing Faye (and his behavior turns reckless while at the hospital), she decides to make Faye's welfare her concern.
Caitlin heads out into a violent storm to check on Faye, only to find the woman battered at the foot of her own basement stairs. She heads up to call an ambulance — and is injured when Devin holds her at gunpoint, then knocks her out. That's how the half-season ends for Caitlin. The good news is that there's no major hints that the character will die of her injuries.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
It looks like Caitlin should pull through
As battered as Caitlin looks, it's probable she will live. There's been no hints nor rumors making the rounds that Sarah Ramos is interested in leaving the NBC drama, and there's no indication that a simple blow to the head could kill Caitlin for good. On a darker note, she might be at risk of being shot by Devin when the show comes back from its fall hiatus, which means fans are in the dark for several months yet. Audiences will have to continue to wait things out while they learn who will make it — and who won't.
Since one of the only people who know where Caitlin was going is Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) — who battled exit rumors of his own during Season 10 – don't be surprised if he's the one who saves her when "Chicago Med" returns from hiatus on January 7, 2026. It would be a good use of his new, proactive nature after he was changed forever during his addiction arc.
Until the next new episode, Chihards are going to be stuck speculating, suffering alongside Caitlin in spirit until they learn exactly how scary Devin is — and what kind of wrath he might wield against his victims.