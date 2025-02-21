Chicago Med Season 10: Dr. Ripley's Post-Episode 13 Exit Rumors Explained

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 13 — "Take a Look in the Mirror"

"Chicago Med's" Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) has been headed for a crash for most of Season 10. Coping poorly with the death of his best friend, he's turned toward alcohol, and now, this has led him to a bout of drunken brawling. Unfortunately for the doctor, the guy he beats up — Adam O'Rourke (Jake Elkins) — ends up on a stretcher during "Take a Look in the Mirror," leaving Mitch frantic to fix his mistake. That means he crowds out actual attending resident Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet), suggesting several medical quick fixes.

When his Hail Mary doesn't work, Mitch desperately explains to Frost why he's so overly involved in the case, an admission that gets him banished from the patient's medical team. Mitch is soon told by Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) that while Adam will survive kidney removal surgery, his wife wants to sue the hospital, and Mitch has been placed on leave. Making matters worse for Mitch, Sharon has recommended that his employment be terminated.

While all of this hubbub about Mitch's mistake looks like it might end up with him being released from his job, it's unlikely that Luke Mitchell will be leaving the series; he's already showing up in future episode synopses, such as the one for Episode 15 of Season 10 that has Mitch working to get a kid out of a well. It looks like the kind of heroics that would often save Doug Ross' (George Clooney) career on "ER," so don't be surprised if Mitch manages to pull through. What might not be sticking it out on the show? His relationship with Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), who's already gone through her Season 10 redemption arc, as her relationship with Mitch officially hits the skids in "Take a Look in the Mirror."