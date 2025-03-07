Chicago Med Season 10: How Episode 15 Changed Ripley Forever

When asked how Mitch is going to charm his way back into Sharon Goodwin's (S. Epatha Merkerson) good graces following her intention to axe him, Luke Mitchell wasn't quite sure how the doc was going to pull it off. "I mean, he's got a lot of work to do, so I don't know that that's necessarily going to be an easy thing to do," he admitted to TV Insider. Goodwin holds all of the power when it comes to Mitch being fired or staying with Chicago Gaffney Medical Center, so there's no saying if his feat of charity, duty, and good medicine will impress her.

And when it comes to Ripley's romance with Asher, Mitchell just thinks it's all down to awful timing between them. "I think ultimately they're really good for each other," he said. But right now, the focus is on Mitch healing himself after he's been through such major trauma. "I think they need to be on a break, whether it's indefinite or just for a short period of time," he admitted. It may take some time before things really turn around for Mitch, and fans will have to wait until March 26 to find out what happens.