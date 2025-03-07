Chicago Med Season 10: How Episode 15 Changed Ripley Forever
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 15 — "Down in a Hole"
Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) has firmly beaten back those exit rumors in "Down in a Hole," Season 10, Episode 15 of "Chicago Med." He's also managed to come out of his downward spiral, win back the love of Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) in spite of the love triangle hinted at last week and rescue a lost mother and daughter. It may have resulted in one of the best "Chicago Med" episodes ever and, according to his portrayer, that means Mitch is finally going to climb out of his season-long, grief-induced abyss.
"I think it's going to change him fundamentally in a lot of ways. I think we are going to see a new and improved Ripley," Mitchell told TV Insider. "I think we're going to see a Ripley that takes ownership of his choices, and I think he's going to have a bit of a pep in his step." He noted that seeing the spirit of his late best friend, Sully, down in the well when he was suffocating was enough to kick him back into reality and get him to stop drinking and punching his way into oblivion. But while things might be settled between Ripley and his sense of inner peace, when it comes to his workplace and friends he still has a ways to go to find forgiveness.
Mitch has been forgiven -- but he still has a mountain to climb
When asked how Mitch is going to charm his way back into Sharon Goodwin's (S. Epatha Merkerson) good graces following her intention to axe him, Luke Mitchell wasn't quite sure how the doc was going to pull it off. "I mean, he's got a lot of work to do, so I don't know that that's necessarily going to be an easy thing to do," he admitted to TV Insider. Goodwin holds all of the power when it comes to Mitch being fired or staying with Chicago Gaffney Medical Center, so there's no saying if his feat of charity, duty, and good medicine will impress her.
And when it comes to Ripley's romance with Asher, Mitchell just thinks it's all down to awful timing between them. "I think ultimately they're really good for each other," he said. But right now, the focus is on Mitch healing himself after he's been through such major trauma. "I think they need to be on a break, whether it's indefinite or just for a short period of time," he admitted. It may take some time before things really turn around for Mitch, and fans will have to wait until March 26 to find out what happens.