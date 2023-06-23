Here's Where You Can Stream When Harry Met Sally Online

Though studios are cranking out romantic comedies with far less frequency these days, the genre has been a Hollywood staple pretty much since pictures started moving. But of the hundreds of rom-com offerings that have come and gone over the years, there are maybe a couple dozen or so that can legitimately claim the title of "iconic." And any true-blue fan of the genre would agree 1989's "When Harry Met Sally" is one of them.

The film features Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as the titular duo who first meet on an overnight road trip that finds them espousing their wildly opposing feelings on life, love, and relationships. After going their separate ways, they continue to run into each other over the years, forging a deep-rooted relationship that eventually blossoms into romance. Harry's and Sally's path to romantic bliss remains one of the most engaging in cinema history with screenwriter Nora Ephron and director Rob Reiner building to the moment with a "walking and talking" approach rarely employed in the rom-com realm before.

That swoon-worthy journey is the very definition of "must-see" in the romantic comedy game. If you're a rom-com fan who's somehow never watched "When Harry Met Sally," you might be happy to learn JustWatch has confirmed it's currently streaming on Tubi in the U.S. And you'll likely be even happier to learn you can stream the film there completely free of charge.