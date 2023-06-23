Here's Where You Can Stream When Harry Met Sally Online
Though studios are cranking out romantic comedies with far less frequency these days, the genre has been a Hollywood staple pretty much since pictures started moving. But of the hundreds of rom-com offerings that have come and gone over the years, there are maybe a couple dozen or so that can legitimately claim the title of "iconic." And any true-blue fan of the genre would agree 1989's "When Harry Met Sally" is one of them.
The film features Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as the titular duo who first meet on an overnight road trip that finds them espousing their wildly opposing feelings on life, love, and relationships. After going their separate ways, they continue to run into each other over the years, forging a deep-rooted relationship that eventually blossoms into romance. Harry's and Sally's path to romantic bliss remains one of the most engaging in cinema history with screenwriter Nora Ephron and director Rob Reiner building to the moment with a "walking and talking" approach rarely employed in the rom-com realm before.
That swoon-worthy journey is the very definition of "must-see" in the romantic comedy game. If you're a rom-com fan who's somehow never watched "When Harry Met Sally," you might be happy to learn JustWatch has confirmed it's currently streaming on Tubi in the U.S. And you'll likely be even happier to learn you can stream the film there completely free of charge.
There are a few other streaming options for When Harry Met Sally
Some of you may not be familiar with Tubi, as it's relatively new to the streaming scene. Though Tubi doesn't require you to pay for a subscription, the platform is ad-supported. So if you do swing by to stream "When Harry Met Sally," you will be subjected to a few commercials. The good news is the ads tend to run less than a minute in length. And given that Tubi currently boasts a streaming library in the ballpark of 50,000 titles, it's an intriguing streaming option to say the least.
Given the price tag, Tubi is undoubtedly the best option to stream "When Harry Met Sally" these days. It is not, however, the only one available to rom-com lovers. If you'd prefer to avoid advertisements and drop a few bucks on the film, you can, of course, buy or rent it from any number of video-on-demand platforms like iTunes, YouTube, or Amazon. Per JustWatch, prices may vary slightly regarding what you'll pay to rent "When Harry Met Sally," with most platforms offering it at $3.99 and Amazon running the number up to $5.99.
That variation applies to the purchase price as well. The going rate in most places is set at $14.99, with Microsoft undercutting the competition at a cost of $9.99. And as always, if physical media is more your speed, you can pick up a copy of "When Harry Met Sally" for anywhere from around $4 for a DVD to around $13 for a Blu-Ray.