Labyrinth's Nastiest Shot Looks Even Worse Behind The Scenes

Jim Henson's 1986 movie "Labyrinth" fills the screen with some of the strangest sights imaginable. The fantasy movie is a highly intricate piece of work, and as such, the untold truth of "Labyrinth" includes many secrets and hidden details from behind the scenes. One such secret concerns the "Helping Hands" scene, in which Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) descends into a pit full of hands that grab her, control her direction, and even form crude, talking faces that give her a choice of going up or down. Being at the mercy of countless groping, disembodied hands is a nightmarish scenario for anyone — especially a young woman — even before they start talking, and the claustrophobic scene has a fairly good shot at being the creepiest one in the entire movie. However, seeing how it was actually shot might just make it even worse.

The scene is definitely one of the many things only adults notice in "Labyrinth." It's tempting to think that the scene is some sort of patented Henson wizardry where the action takes place in a fairly small, contained place with the upward and downward motion achieved with effects and camera trickery. No such luck for Connelly, though. They actually built a full-sized shaft of hands that she had to descend through while a camera rig moved alongside her.