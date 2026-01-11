5 Star Wars Force Powers That Make No Sense

There are probably a few things that come to mind when you think of "Star Wars." Lightsabers, toxic online arguments, and the ever mystical and powerful Force. Ever since "Star Wars" first came out in 1977, audiences have been enraptured with what the Force represents, as it's a cosmic bind that allows Jedi and Sith to access wondrous abilities. Many powerful Force users have been introduced in "Star Wars" over the decades, and occasionally, a new wrinkle in the Force will materialize that raises some questions.

For the most part, the Force makes sense — or, at least, as much sense as anything else in "Star Wars." It's a power anyone can tap into, according to George Lucas, allowing them to perform incredible feats, like pulling a lightsaber toward them without directly touching it or jumping immense lengths. It gives Jedi and Sith superpowers for the most part; but increasingly, the Force has become an end-all, be-all for whenever the plot needs to move in a certain direction. And with certain Force abilities only coming to light in the past few years, it raises questions as to why no Jedi ever performed certain acts earlier.

It may seem counterintuitive to nitpick a franchise with space wizards, but we can only suspend disbelief so much. The Force is supposed to be mysterious, but it should also make relative sense from film to film.

Note: We're strictly looking at canon appearances for these Force usages. The Extended Universe might have more context, but we're not looking at those since they're no longer canon.