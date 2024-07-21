Star Wars: Who Can Use The Force, According To George Lucas

"The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It's an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us. It binds the galaxy together," or so says crazy old Ben Kenobi in "Star Wars: A New Hope." But if it's created by all living things, surely anyone can use it, right? Why, then, does it seem that only the folks in brown and black bathrobes get to throw it (and each other) around so easily? Well, according to the mastermind behind the galaxy far, far away, anyone can use it — potentially.

When it came to breaking down the Force (which Lucas almost gave a much longer name) during a press conference for the "Star Wars" prequels (via The Mary Sue), creator George Lucas gave the director of "The Empire Strikes Back," Lawrence Kasdan, a very frank answer to this very question. "The Force is available to anyone who could hook into it?" Kasdan asked, to which Lucas replied, "Yes, everybody can do it," sending ripples through the galaxy with his response.

Since then, there have been multiple characters that have been shown as being Force-sensitive. Notably, in the later sequels, it was revealed that following the events of "Return of the Jedi," Leia (Carrie Fisher) had been taught the ways of the Force under Luke, and in "The Rise of Skywalker," Finn (John Boyega) had also displayed hints of being connected to the Force as well. So is it really that hard to get a (force) grip on things, after all?