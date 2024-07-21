Star Wars: Who Can Use The Force, According To George Lucas
"The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It's an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us. It binds the galaxy together," or so says crazy old Ben Kenobi in "Star Wars: A New Hope." But if it's created by all living things, surely anyone can use it, right? Why, then, does it seem that only the folks in brown and black bathrobes get to throw it (and each other) around so easily? Well, according to the mastermind behind the galaxy far, far away, anyone can use it — potentially.
When it came to breaking down the Force (which Lucas almost gave a much longer name) during a press conference for the "Star Wars" prequels (via The Mary Sue), creator George Lucas gave the director of "The Empire Strikes Back," Lawrence Kasdan, a very frank answer to this very question. "The Force is available to anyone who could hook into it?" Kasdan asked, to which Lucas replied, "Yes, everybody can do it," sending ripples through the galaxy with his response.
Since then, there have been multiple characters that have been shown as being Force-sensitive. Notably, in the later sequels, it was revealed that following the events of "Return of the Jedi," Leia (Carrie Fisher) had been taught the ways of the Force under Luke, and in "The Rise of Skywalker," Finn (John Boyega) had also displayed hints of being connected to the Force as well. So is it really that hard to get a (force) grip on things, after all?
The Force is as accessible as yoga according to Lucas
The "Star Wars" creator continued to explain this line of thinking, saying that management of the Force isn't a gift, but a technique to be perfected, just like any activity we mere mortals try our hand at. "It's just the Jedi who take the time to do it," Lucas revealed. "Like yoga. If you want to take the time to do it, you can do it; but the ones that really want to do it are the ones who are into that kind of thing. Also like karate."
On the matter of the wise old Jedi Master who watched over two generations of Skywalkers, Lucas cleared up some confusion about Master Yoda as well. "Another misconception is that Yoda teaches Jedi, but he is like a guru; he doesn't go out and fight anybody."
Unfortunately, even with Lucas dropping these compelling truth bombs on fans, in the years that followed, other creators working within the "Star Wars" universe have taken the brunt of leaning into these ideas, facing some intense kickback as a result. One director that took a significant hit was Rian Johnson, who faced severe backlash over what remains the most divisive entry in the franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
Rian Johnson handled The Force differently and was hated for it
In 2017, fans of the "Star Wars" universe were cut right down the middle following the release of "The Last Jedi." The second chapter in the then-new trilogy had highs and lows just like any other film in the franchise, and, in following Lucas' laws regarding The Force, it mixed things up in interesting ways, regardless of what the reaction would be. A notable moment that fans continue to debate comes when we see a little boy at the end of "The Last Jedi" Force-grab a broom, reaffirming Lucas' note that anyone can use the Force after all.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, director Rian Johnson made a compelling argument for how he dealt with the mystical energy that runs through the franchise. "The truth is, because 'Star Wars' until 'The Force Awakens' has been set in amber and we hadn't had a new 'Star Wars' movie in 10 years, you forget that they were introducing new Force stuff with each movie, based on the requirements of the story."
Referring to pivotal moments in the saga that occurred prior to his film, Johnson expanded on his comments. "Force-grabbing didn't come around until 'Empire,' it wasn't in 'A New Hope.' Same with Force ghosts. They'd introduce new ideas of what could happen with the Force each time." While fans might not have liked Johnson's contribution, or indeed the occasional advancements in the Force since then, the changes are certainly sticking to Lucas' original idea, even if it involves the occasional nudge in a different direction.
