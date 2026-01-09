12 Shows To Watch If You Like HBO's Industry

This article contains a discussion of sexual assault.

If you're not watching HBO's business drama "Industry," you're really missing out. Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay — themselves former investment bankers who decided to center an entire TV show around their previous profession — the series stars Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, and, as of its third season that aired in 2024, "Game of Thrones" veteran Kit Harington, returning to the premium network that made him famous. As a group of 20-somethings living, working, and partying heavily in London while they work at the massive fictional investment bank Pierpoint & Co, Harper Stern (Herrold), Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Abela) and her startup-focused erratic husband Sir Henry Muck (Harington), and Harper's mentor and former boss Eric Tao (Leung) get into personal scuffles, fight and make up, and even endure serious real life consequences. (In Season 3, the show centers an "Uncut Gems" style episode around Sagar Radia's market maker Rishi Ramdani where someone actually dies, and we won't say any more in case you haven't experienced it just yet.) "Industry" is, to be honest, one of HBO's best shows and one of its most criminally underrated dramas, and fans of the show know just how enthralling, addictive, and compelling this story can be even if you don't know any of the jargon.

Whether you've already binged "Industry" a whole bunch of times or you're just preparing to settle in for a marathon of high-stress and sometimes incomprehensible episodes (frankly, in order to understand all of the verbage used on this show, you might need a finance degree, but don't let that deter you for a second) led by a team of incredible performers, we've got you covered for your next watch. Here's what you should check out if you love HBO's "Industry."