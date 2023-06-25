Mad Men: How Many Seasons Are There (And Where To Watch Them)

In the annals of 20th Century television, few shows claim quite as unimpeachable a reputation as AMC's "Mad Men." The period drama made a rather low-key debut in the summer of 2007. But by the time the series' first season wrapped its 13-episode run, cast, crew, and creator Matthew Weiner were the toast of the TV realm. They were also well on the way to delivering arguably one of the best television programs to ever hit the airwaves.

The series, of course, fronted Jon Hamm as enigmatic advertising guru Don Draper, charting his journeys in the Madison Avenue ad scene of the 1950s, '60s, and '70s while also exploring the ever-shifting cultural landscape of America. During its celebrated run, "Mad Men" made stars of Hamm and the entire all-star ensemble, including Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery, and Christina Hendricks, among others. If you didn't follow along on Don's "Mad Men" journey during the series' original run, it's spread over seven full seasons, and comprised of 92 episodes — about 45 minutes apiece.

That means if you're looking to catch up with a full series binge of "Mad Men," you're gonna need to make quite a lengthy time commitment. The good news is that if you are down to give that much time of your life to a television series, you can indeed do so in the streaming realm these days. And Prime Video subscribers can actually now binge every season of "Mad Men" on the platform through Freevee.