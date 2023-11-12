How Old Is Invincible's Omni-Man's And What's His Life-Span?

While the notion of deconstructing iconic superheroes and turning them into villains has been around for a while, few series have managed to pull off the job as exceptionally well as "Invincible." A humanoid alien who comes to Earth as a hero and savior only to inevitably cause unfathomable chaos, strife, and death, Omni-Man (JK Simmons) is an absolute nightmare version of Superman.

However, the Viltrumite race is even scarier than an evil Kryptonian. Living in a society built on raw strength, Viltrumites kill one another to prove their worth, and only the absolute strongest survive for very long. This is why, despite having the appearance of a middle-aged dad, Omni-Man is a lot older than he looks in "Invincible."

As he reveals to Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) in the Season 1 finale, Omni-Man is thousands of years old. Though we can't be sure exactly how old he is, considering the history of the character and his reference to his age, he is at least 2,000 years old. Still, his age and longevity become even more terrifying when you learn one particular aspect of the Viltrumite aging process.