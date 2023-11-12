How Old Is Invincible's Omni-Man's And What's His Life-Span?
While the notion of deconstructing iconic superheroes and turning them into villains has been around for a while, few series have managed to pull off the job as exceptionally well as "Invincible." A humanoid alien who comes to Earth as a hero and savior only to inevitably cause unfathomable chaos, strife, and death, Omni-Man (JK Simmons) is an absolute nightmare version of Superman.
However, the Viltrumite race is even scarier than an evil Kryptonian. Living in a society built on raw strength, Viltrumites kill one another to prove their worth, and only the absolute strongest survive for very long. This is why, despite having the appearance of a middle-aged dad, Omni-Man is a lot older than he looks in "Invincible."
As he reveals to Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) in the Season 1 finale, Omni-Man is thousands of years old. Though we can't be sure exactly how old he is, considering the history of the character and his reference to his age, he is at least 2,000 years old. Still, his age and longevity become even more terrifying when you learn one particular aspect of the Viltrumite aging process.
Viltrumites only get stronger as they age, and Nolan is very old
That's right, unlike humans, who generally reach their physical prime in their mid-20s, Viltrumites keep getting stronger the longer that they stay alive. This makes Omni-Man all the more terrifying, as his millennia-long life cycle easily marks him as among not just the strongest Viltrumites, but among the strongest characters in all of "Invincible."
Though comic fans know that we'll eventually meet other Viltrumites who are even older and stronger than even Omni-Man in the series, as it stands, Nolan Grayson is more than enough of a threat for Earth to handle on his own. However, since his disappearance from Earth during the Season 1 finale has still not been addressed in Season 2 of "Invincible," viewers can't quite know what his next move will be.
All the same, we've already seen how cold and calculating Omni-Man can be from his decades-long ruse as a faithful hero for the human race. Knowing that he's got the intelligence of a Viltrumite who has lived for millennia, as well as the strength, Omni-Man couldn't be more dangerous as the saga of "Invincible" continues.