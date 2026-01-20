True Lies Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

To say that "True Lies" is one of the best '90s action movies is high praise, given how many all-time classics of the genre were released that decade. Even so, it slightly underperformed at the box office upon release and tends to be lost in the shuffle when discussing the work of both director James Cameron and star Arnold Schwarzenegger. But it didn't take long for "True Lies" to become a cult classic, and it has since rightfully earned its place among the best works of not only the two aforementioned figures but also just about everyone in its cast.

Speaking of that cast, they've all had a lot going on in the 30+ years since the release of "True Lies." For some, the movie came as their career was on the ascendant. Others were already certified industry vets by the time they appeared in the action-comedy. And for a couple of them, it would be their last, if not only, major acting role. Either way, here is what all of the major cast members (and the more noteworthy of the side characters) have been up to since the release of "True Lies."