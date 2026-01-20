12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of The Big Bang Theory

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, "The Big Bang Theory" was a massive success for CBS during its twelve-season and twelve-year run — and people talk about the best and worst episodes of the series all the time. So what about the episodes that you just want to watch over and over and over again?

First things first. "The Big Bang Theory" focuses on four nerdy guys and the gorgeous women they form an unlikely bond with — starring Jim Parsons as theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as waitress and aspiring actress Penny, Johnny Galecki as experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter, Kunal Nayyar as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali, and Simon Helberg as aerospace enginner Howard Wolowitz — and eventually, those five are joined by neuroscientist Amy Farrah Follower (Mayim Bialik) and microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch). Throughout those twelve seasons, characters pair up — Leonard and Penny are clearly endgame, Amy and Sheldon embark on an unlikely romance, and Bernadette and Howard mary and have two children — and the gang goes on a whole bunch of adventures. Which of those adventures are the most rewatchable? Here are the episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" you might want to play on repeat.