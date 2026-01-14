10 Unused Star Wars Concepts That Would Have Changed The Franchise

Let's start at the very beginning. When George Lucas was first working on the story that would eventually become "Star Wars" in the 1970s, he envisioned the saga being told through a framing device. In essence, the story would be relayed as a chronicle recorded by beings called the Whills. Lucas even intended for R2-D2 to be the one who'd deliver the story to the keeper of the journal. We still don't have exact details on what the Whills would have been like, as details shift between Lucas' various comments and notes, but it seems consistent that they would have been powerful, potentially immortal beings closely tied to the Force.

In a way, this framing explains the famous lead-in phrase, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away..." It also would have placed "Star Wars" even more explicitly in the epic fantasy genre, with the trope of "discovering" or "translating" an ancient story, similar to what J.R.R. Tolkien used as his frame for "The Lord of the Rings."

While Lucas ultimately decided to ditch the framing narrative, the Journal of the Whills has still made its way into several published "Star Wars" texts. The novelization of the first film, for instance, opens with a passage from the journal, which describes the fall of the "Old Republic" and even names the "ambitious Senator Palpatine." In the modern canon, the Whills have lingered in subtle references, such as the Force monks Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus of "Rogue One" being referred to as "Guardians of the Whills."

Other key pieces of Star Wars lore, like the Chosen One prophecy, would have been alluded to had Lucas' early drafts made it through. While this framing device may not have radically shifted the actual plot of "Star Wars," it would have given a very different timbre to the overriding fantasy and approach to the Force from the start.