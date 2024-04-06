Star Wars: Han & Lando Were Lovers Says Billy Dee Williams - But He's Joking...Right?

Queer representation in Hollywood — and especially at Disney — is still very much a work in progress. But there was a time when even the thought of a gay relationship in a major franchise like Star Wars would have been relegated to niche fan zines and the minds of viewers desperate to see themselves on camera. One could argue that we haven't made that much progress when it comes to the biggest family-friendly brands. Kirk-Spock is still just a fan ship, and that's unlikely to change.

But what about Han-Lando? If you're an aficionado of queer fan ship theories (it's a bigger field than you'd realize), you might already be familiar with this one. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) may not leave any explicit indication in the original Star Wars trilogy that they were once lovers, but there are kernels of hope for anyone looking. One is simply Lando's sexuality, which includes attraction to just about every kind of being in the galaxy. The other is a curious detail in "The Empire Strikes Back" — the fact that Lando can be seen wearing Han's clothes at the end of the film.

Billy Dee Williams addressed this during an appearance on the podcast "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum." When asked by the show's host if he thinks Lando wearing Han's outfit is "weird," Williams responded, "No. They were lovers," as if this was common knowledge. Obviously, it's a joke ... or is it?