Allison Williams Movies And Tv Shows To Watch If You Loved Her In Girls And M3GAN

In the hall of fame of TV villains, you might not think Allison Williams' Marnie Michaels can hold her own against baddies like Walter White or Tony Soprano, but honestly, she's just as awful as either of those guys ... and just as compulsively watchable. "Girls" was always going to be a divisive show — pretty much every girl in the main cast is some sort of nepo baby, and a bad-faith reading of the whole program can be seen as Lena Dunham simply navel-gazing about New York millennials — but it's frustrating that, during its initial run, audiences and critics didn't seem to realize that Williams was playing Marnie and wasn't actually like her at all. (Thankfully, she proved that in the next project, home to her all-time best performance.) Williams' performance as Marnie is brilliant from start to finish, and that's a fact. She's horribly self-absorbed, uptight to the point where she freaks out if things don't go as planned, and is one of the most entitled characters ever depicted on the small screen ... and as much as she'll make you absolutely cringe while you watch her, you've met a Marnie in real life. (Maybe you've even been Marnie once or twice. It's okay if you have.)

None of the characters on "Girls" are role models, but the self-indulgent, self-aggrandizing, self-centered Marnie is particularly odious sometimes, even when she's ostensibly doing something kind. Still, throughout the show, Williams found ways to make her performance quietly devastating; in the Season 5 episode "Panic in Central Park," she spends a night in the wilds of New York with her ex-boyfriend Charlie (Christopher Abbott), only to discover some seriously dark things about the man he's become over the years. Somehow, Williams performs all of this gorgeously and manages to make you incredibly uncomfortable while she sings a slowed-down version of Ye's "Stronger" in Season 2. She's brilliant in her breakout role, but it's nothing compared to the role that followed the end of "Girls."