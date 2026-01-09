5 Star Trek Characters That Were Nerfed Over Time

"Star Trek" has been running since 1966, airing more than two dozen movies and TV shows over the course of seven decades. During those many years, fans have been drawn back time and time again, thanks to its thoughtful science fiction stories, exploration of social issues, and moral dilemmas that force viewers to confront their own beliefs. But another big reason that "Star Trek" continues to remain a powerhouse of sci-fi storytelling is its incredible characters. They include inspirational and aspirational heroes, and intriguing villains who present those heroes with obstacles and challenges to overcome.

Unfortunately, "Star Trek" has also introduced some incredible characters that have, over time, been weakened hard — or, as it's known in the video game world, "nerfed." They're introduced as commanding heroes or terrifying villains, with awesome power or an imposing presence. But over time, these characters eventually lost their luster.

A character can be nerfed on purpose by writers looking to alter the status quo for the sake of a story. Others, however, might be unintentionally weakened, with the change only becoming clear when looking back at their earlier stories. We've combed through decades of "Star Trek" episodes and found five of the most nerfed characters in the franchise.