What Star Trek's Gowron Looks Like In Real Life

There's a lot to appreciate about the "Star Trek" franchise. It's full of unique projects that speak to a wide swath of science fiction enthusiasts, the lore is rich and fascinating for those into fictional deep dives, and well over 50 years after its creation, it's still adding new entries left and right. Not to mention, the "Star Trek" saga is full of all kinds of alien beings that come to life with the hard work and dedication of makeup artists and actors. The actors do what they do best in front of the camera while the makeup artists transform them into other-worldly beings.

Among the most impressive makeup jobs in the "Star Trek" world is the one done on actor Robert O'Reilly, who looks nothing at all like his Klingon alter ego, Gowron. O'Reilly goes under layer after layer of makeup and prosthetics to play the cutthroat chancellor of the Klingon High Council in multiple projects. Gowron first appears during "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 4, going on to feature in Season 5 and Season 6 as well. He returns on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and features sporadically from Season 3 to Season 9.

O'Reilly may be best known for his work as Gowron, but it's worth remembering that the Klingon isn't his only contribution to the "Star Trek" franchise.