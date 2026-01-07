10 Controversial TV Plot Twists That Made Fans Stop Watching

Early in its run, "The Walking Dead" established that no character is safe in its version of the zombie apocalypse. In the first few seasons, the show killed off a new character seemingly every week, and that atmosphere of tension and danger was a big part of its appeal. So the show's writers may have been surprised, then, when one character death in particular caused ratings to plummet.

More than 17 million people tuned in to watch "The Walking Dead" Season 7 premiere "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be." In the episode, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reveals himself to our survivors and violently takes control of the group. Negan cemented his position as chief madman in the apocalypse by killing Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glen (Steven Yeun) with his trusty baseball bat Lucille.

Fans were horrified, and many of them felt like Glen's brutal death was gratuitous and ruined their enjoyment of the show as a whole. It didn't help that in Season 6, Glen apparently "died" in a horde of walkers, only for the show to reveal a few episodes later that he'd survived the attack in an utterly unbelievable way by hiding under a dumpster. Glen's real death was one twist too many, and not long after "The Walking Dead" had its viewership drop down to Season 3 levels, with just over 10 million people tuning in to watch. Glen's death wasn't the end of the show, but it was the end of the road for many of the series' fans.