Stranger Things Is Getting An Animated Series At Netflix
The world of "Stranger Things" will continue onward, even after the show finally exits the Upside Down with the conclusion of its fifth and final season.
Deadline has just spilled the news that Netflix has greenlit an animated version of their iconic hit horror drama. There's currently no word as to what the show will be about, if it'll be a retelling or a spin-off, much less if any of its original cast will participate by lending their voices to the project. It is known that the Duffer Brothers will co-executive produce the series. So, at the very least, their vision will remain intact as their franchise branches out into a brand-new medium.
This isn't the only "Stranger Things" project which Netflix has on the burner: a live-action spin-off series was also given the all-clear in July of 2022, alongside a stage play set to draw on the series' mythology. As of this writing, there's no word as to which character will head up that spin-off, or the animated series, as Netflix is wisely playing it close to the vest as to which Hawkins natives will survive Season 5 ... if any of them do.
The Duffer Brothers are excited to take Stranger Things to a new medium
It appears that the Duffer Brothers are very, very happy to be at work on the animated series. In the press release, they enthused about the creative vison spearheaded by Flying Bark Productions head Eric Robles, who will be behind the new show.
"We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," they said. "We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues."
Joining Robles and the Dufflers in producing the animated program will be Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. There has been no stated release date for the project as of press time, nor any working title. "Stranger Things" fans will have to hold tight until Netflix hands over those sweet details, but for now, they can feast on the knowledge that there will be more of their favorite universe in the near future, even when the original show calls it quits.