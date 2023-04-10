Stranger Things Is Getting An Animated Series At Netflix

The world of "Stranger Things" will continue onward, even after the show finally exits the Upside Down with the conclusion of its fifth and final season.

Deadline has just spilled the news that Netflix has greenlit an animated version of their iconic hit horror drama. There's currently no word as to what the show will be about, if it'll be a retelling or a spin-off, much less if any of its original cast will participate by lending their voices to the project. It is known that the Duffer Brothers will co-executive produce the series. So, at the very least, their vision will remain intact as their franchise branches out into a brand-new medium.

This isn't the only "Stranger Things" project which Netflix has on the burner: a live-action spin-off series was also given the all-clear in July of 2022, alongside a stage play set to draw on the series' mythology. As of this writing, there's no word as to which character will head up that spin-off, or the animated series, as Netflix is wisely playing it close to the vest as to which Hawkins natives will survive Season 5 ... if any of them do.