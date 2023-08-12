Stranger Things: The Real-Life Conspiracy That Inspired The Netflix Hit Explained

While "Stranger Things" might have seemed like a roll of the 20-sided dice when Netflix first sent it out into the streaming world, after four seasons, the series is one of the biggest shows on the planet. This is largely due to its compelling storyline, likable characters, and shocking plot twists, which are influenced by the likes of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg. But there are also real-life conspiracies that have provided plenty of inspiration for "Stranger Things," including the so-called Montauk Project, which is said to be a series of government experiments conducted on kidnapped children at Camp Hero, a now-decommissioned military base in Montauk, New York.

Matt and Ross Duffer weren't the first to be inspired by the Montauk Project, however. In fact, in 2018, the "Stranger Things" creators were hit with a lawsuit over the show idea by filmmaker Charlie Kessler, who alleges that they stole the idea for the series from his 2011 short film, "Montauk." Being that "Montauk" was the series' original name, there's definitely some cross-pollination between the two, although the suit was dropped just a couple of days before going to trial, which adds even more mystery to the proceedings (via Vanity Fair). Meanwhile, men like Christopher P. Garetano are more focused on trying to get to the heart of the Montauk Project conspiracy theory and whether it can be substantiated or not.