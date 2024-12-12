Movies To Watch Just Like Freaky Friday

"The Change-Up" features Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman in roles few people know them for, but it proves even some of Reynolds' worst movies are still worth a watch. Reynolds plays Mitch, a single guy, while Bateman is Dave, a married father. After a night out that results in a bit of drunken debauchery and dual urination in a public fountain, the two wish to swap lives. They wake up the next morning to find they've switched bodies, and the magic, wish-granting fountain has been taken away to be restored, leaving them to track it down to swap back.

They make changes to each other's bodies, including giving Mitch's a tattoo, and try to fit into and enjoy the other's life. Dave also tries to get his wife to believe the men about the switch, but it isn't until the end of the film that she does. While Dave and Mitch find the fountain again in a public shopping mall, it isn't until the epilogue that the audience finds out if they are able to successfully move back into their own bodies.

For fans of "Freaky Friday" looking for a more adult option, "The Change-Up" is your best bet. Though far from perfect, the movie includes top-tier actors and plenty of comedy for those preferring something with a bit more bite. Because the two swapping places are both adults and friends, it reinforces a theme of appreciating what you have, even if in the moment it feels like you might want something different.