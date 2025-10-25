Stephen King Hand-Picked The Lead Star For One Of His Worst Adaptations

"The Shining" miniseries came out nearly two decades after Stanley Kubrick's film, and, initially, people thought it was a strong adaptation with more fidelity to the novel. However, in the 25 years that has passed since it first aired, audiences have reconsidered, determining that the series isn't as great as they thought it was. The New York Observer helped the charge in 2014, ranking it the worst of Stephen King's television adaptations to date. That created an opposite experience to the original movie. Kubrick's "The Shining" wasn't well-received on release, only to later be lauded as one of the best horror films of all time.

What the television project has over the earlier adaptation is that it is indeed more faithful to the source material. Kubrick took some liberties with his version, creating a vision that makes Jack visibly doomed from the outset. The director has said the changes he made had nothing to do with the original story, though his own opinion of King's writing is mostly complimentary. In return, King is similarly open about his thoughts on Kubrick's vision of "The Shining," noting his distaste for the changes to the two adult leads.

Unfortunately, what makes the miniseries more faithful is also its demise. Some of the aspects of the book, particularly the sequence with the topiaries, just don't translate as well to the screen, losing the menacing factor they had on the page. Overall, the miniseries lacks an iconic moment. Alternatively, the elevator and its nightmarish surge of blood may not have been something King wrote, but it created an iconic film moment. Kubrick's visual elements helped to give his movie the power it still has today, while the miniseries, decent, drab, and carried hard by Rebecca De Mornay's strong performance, continues to fade.