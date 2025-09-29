Stephen King Dislikes A '90s Adaptation Of His Work With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

With an astoundingly prolific career spanning over 50 years, bestselling author Stephen King has seen a remarkable number of his novels and short stories adapted for the big screen. For almost as long as Stephen King has been writing, there have been Stephen King movies –- some famous, and some (including his own directorial debut and frequent Worst Horror Movie list guest, "Maximum Overdrive") truly infamous.

His first novel "Carrie" inspired a critically acclaimed 1976 Brian De Palma horror film, starring Sissy Spacek as a tormented teenage girl with psychic powers. King's irresistible, incredibly filmable premise has since been remade three times. But for every classic King adaptation like "Carrie" or its polar opposite, the profoundly uplifting "The Shawshank Redemption," there are disappointing clunkers like "Dreamcatcher," "Thinner," and "Secret Window."

But there is one film that Stephen King has singled out as his least favorite adaptation of his work. That dishonor goes to "Graveyard Shift," a mostly-forgotten '90s horror flick based on one of King's earliest short stories. Considering that King is well-known for disliking Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of "The Shining," which is now considered to be one of the greatest horror films ever made, "Graveyard Shift" must be one seriously bad movie -– and its 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes backs him up.