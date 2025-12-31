Rune King Thor: The God Of Thunder's Strongest Version Explained

Thor Odinson is the God of Thunder and one of Earth's mightiest defenders. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe we've seen Thor transform from a self-involved prince to a true galactic-level superhero, but it seems like Thor's MCU transformation isn't finished just yet.

Marvel's confusing "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer release scheme has everyone speculating about how the original Avengers will feature in the latest crossover event movie. Thor's got his own teaser, although it remains to be seen whether he'll attain a whole new level of power like he once had in the comics. Thor is without a doubt one of the strongest superheroes in history, but in the "Ragnarok" comic book storyline, he became a new kind of god. Rune King Thor is what fans call the version of the God of Thunder who ended Ragnarok, and fans are speculating that he'll finally make his MCU debut in "Doomsday."

If Rune King Thor shows up on screen, we could potentially see the former prince of Asgard use runic magic to rip a hole in the MCU's multiverse. So it's worth taking a look at how the Rune King Thor arc played out in the comics. The story puts Thor through his darkest moments, but it also makes him stronger than ever before.