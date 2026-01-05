'70s Fantasy Movies That Still Look Incredible

Across the history of cinema, fantasy has long remained one of the most popular genres, encompassing far more than your standard sword and sorcery, dragon, and magic-filled worlds. The first fantasy movie is also the first sci-fi film, the 1902 short "A Trip to the Moon" by one of the most influential filmmakers of all time, Georges Méliès. This same variety endured into the 1970s, with movies like "Star Wars" often being labeled as fantasy/sci-fi.

While that's open to debate, there are plenty of '70s fantasy films that are more decidedly labeled as such, and most haven't aged well. Even "Star Wars" got a CGI update, whether fans wanted it or not. That said, the original still looks amazing, though it's not alone. Several '70s fantasy movies continue to look incredible more than five decades after they hit the silver screen.

Some boast a timeless artistic style, while others are technological marvels that stand apart from their contemporaries. Whatever the case, these five movies released between 1970 and '79 are well within the fantasy genre and remain dazzling works of art despite their age. These aren't ranked, but are rather arranged by chronological order of their release dates.