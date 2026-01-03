10 Movies That Failed To Justify Their Enormous Budgets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making a major studio movie is rarely a cheap endeavor. Just look at the massive costs associated with a typical superhero flick or the most expensive R-rated films of all time. It's not just universally well-known motion pictures, like a typical "Avengers" or "Star Wars" installment, that amass considerable budgets either. The most expensive movies you've never heard of prove that even obscure motion pictures can suffer from the costliness plaguing so many Hollywood features. With this in mind, it's unsurprising that not all costly tentpoles are built equally. Some projects are baffling in terms of how much they cost to make.

These are the films with underwhelming box office runs that failed to justify the gargantuan budgets studios invested in their existence. What makes these budgets so excessive varies greatly from one movie to the next. Some of these price tags are strange because they're so much higher than the established sequels or sleeper hits that inspired them. Others are just comically overpriced given the box office constraints of the genres they inhabit. Still others had tormented productions that ensured historic costs were racked up.

Whatever led to these budgets spiraling out of control, these 10 projects exemplify what happens when movies incur costs that could never be reasonably recouped at the box office. Even given how expensive most filmmaking endeavors are, these costly and infamous features are baffling exercises in just burning cash.