Questions Stranger Things Has To Answer Before Season 5 Ends
The first episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 5 Vol. 1 have finally graced our screens. So far, Season 5 adds new questions, revisits long-standing ones, has wild reveals, and even reintroduces a character we haven't seen since Season 2 — and there are still plenty of riddles to explore with the remaining episodes. Watch our video to recap all the questions left to answer before our time in Hawkins, Indiana comes to a close.
It's been over three years between the release of Seasons 4 and 5, and fans have had tons of time to ponder about the Upside Down, like everything about Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the extent of Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) powers, if Max (Sadie Sink) will wake up, and everything else that's still swimming around the fandom after this last, long break. With such an extended period of time between these final seasons, multiple theories on how the story will end have popped up, too, and if they come true, they could change everything. Could those theories help answer some remaining questions? Only the last episodes will tell.
There are more questions than answers with Stranger Things
In between Seasons 4 and 5, a new "Stranger Things" project gave additional information but it didn't provide many answers — only more details to chew on. Some of those details have come up again in the newest episodes. "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," a Broadway show, goes back to World War II, four decades before the original series, and follows the experiments on the USS Eldridge. The story continues to take audiences through time, moving to 1959 and 1963, and giving them a better look at Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper's (David Harbour) childhoods.
The stage production seems to suggest that Vecna knows Hopper and Joyce, but there hasn't been confirmation of that in the series yet. Henry Creel's backstory helps us get closer to the answers we've been waiting for, but there's still a piece — or several pieces — of the puzzle missing, which the remaining Season 5 episodes should reveal. Watch our video to remember every question "Stranger Things" Season 5 has to answer before we leave Hawkins for good.