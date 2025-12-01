Questions Stranger Things Has To Answer Before Season 5 Ends

The first episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 5 Vol. 1 have finally graced our screens. So far, Season 5 adds new questions, revisits long-standing ones, has wild reveals, and even reintroduces a character we haven't seen since Season 2 — and there are still plenty of riddles to explore with the remaining episodes. Watch our video to recap all the questions left to answer before our time in Hawkins, Indiana comes to a close.

It's been over three years between the release of Seasons 4 and 5, and fans have had tons of time to ponder about the Upside Down, like everything about Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the extent of Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) powers, if Max (Sadie Sink) will wake up, and everything else that's still swimming around the fandom after this last, long break. With such an extended period of time between these final seasons, multiple theories on how the story will end have popped up, too, and if they come true, they could change everything. Could those theories help answer some remaining questions? Only the last episodes will tell.