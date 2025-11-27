Stranger Things Season 5 Gives Will Byers A Transformation That Changes Everything

Will began "Stranger Things" with a connection to Vecna, and at this point, it seems like he might be the one to defeat this Big Bad. The show itself confirms this during the final episode of the first drop of "Stranger Things" season 5. By the end of that episode, "Sorcerer" — named for an idea that Mike has about Will potentially being able to overpower or even control monsters sent by Vecna — we definitively learn that Will can see through the eyes of the creatures known as Demogorgons and even stop them in their tracks.

How? Well, as Demogorgons invade Hawkins and try to attack Will's friends after they escape from a military access control zone, something unbelievably shocking happens, even by "Stranger Things" standards. Vecna appears to Will after Demogorgons drag a group of captive kids into the Upside Down and speaks to him once again, telling him that when he, Vecna, originally took Will into this realm, it helped him realize the full extent of his powers. Apparently, this awakens something big within Will as well. Inspired by his love for his friends, Will accesses his inner strength and finds himself able to control all of the Demogorgons trying to kill his friends, and even though they're scattered throughout Hawkins, he kills those same Demogorgons. Then, just to confirm everything, Will gets a nosebleed, the physical symptom that always accompanies Eleven's powers.

We'll have to wait until Christmas and New Year's Eve to watch the next two drops of "Stranger Things" Season 5 and see how the show concludes; the first four episodes of the final season are on Netflix now.