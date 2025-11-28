The Ending Of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Part 1

After an extended hiatus, it's time to return to Hawkins, the Upside Down, and everything that makes the world of "Stranger Things" so special. Want the full lowdown on how the final episode of Season 5 Part 1 went? Click our video above, which explores every single plot twist it has to offer.

At the conclusion of "Chapter Four: Sorcerer," Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) think they have finally tracked the elusive Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) to a military base in the Upside Down. But instead of finding her mortal enemy there, El is shocked to discover an old friend within the compound — the controversial character Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), a fellow Hawkins Lab survivor whom audiences haven't seen since Eleven's rebellion-laden Season 2 storyline. Kali is being held captive by the military, but El seems ready to free her.

Something even more important happens to hard-luck kid Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) — he discovers he has powers similar to those Vecna sports. His nose bleeding and his eyes pure white, Will finds new inner strength and manages to deflect a Demogorgon with a wave of his bare hand and a lot of grit. That's definitely a game-changer — and there's no way it won't impact what happens to the gang during the rest of Season 5.